“Chunyun”, the world’s largest annual migration has started to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and there is fear of the outbreak of COVID-19

Travelers wearing face masks while waiting for the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic at the check-in counters at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China

China The day marked the beginning of the forty-day period known in Chinese asChunyeon“, the world’s largest annual migration, which occurs every year during Lunar New Yearin the year 2023 from the end of the policy “Zero Covid” It will fall between January 21st and 27th.

The Asian giant’s Ministry of Transport published estimates this year of around 2,090 million trips this year between January 7 and February 15, an increase of 99.5% compared to 2022.

The growth in the number of passengers is considered a response to the announcement of the regime’s authorities in early December, with which they began to dismantle the ship. “Zero Covid” policy.

The restrictions that accompanied the strict policy had been in effect for nearly three years, and consisted of a lockdown where cases were registered, border closures, isolation of all infected people and their contacts, and PCR tests population constant.

Thousands of people gathered on the platforms of stations across the country, still afraid of pandemicbut they want to travel to their family homes, mostly in rural areas.

Some rural areas that must ensure the “medicine supply” during Lunar New Year Whereas, an increase in HIV cases is expected in non-urban areas due to the influx of travelers due to “Chunyeon‘, according to an expert National Health Commission last Tuesday.

The rapid spread of the virus across the country after the withdrawal of the ‘zero Covid’ policy has cast doubt on the reliability of the official data on infections and deaths, which have recorded only a few recent deaths from the disease despite the fact that the cities and counties they estimated to be A large percentage of its population has been infected with it.

China announced at the end of December that it would reopen its borders tomorrow, Sunday, January 8, for the first time since March 2020.

Several people are standing in front of the flight information board

From the same day, the Covid virus will cease to be a Class A disease in China, which is the maximum risk level and which requires the strictest containment measures, to become a Class B, which considers more lax control, thus determining the practice of ending the “Zero Covid” policy, dismantled by the authorities after the protests.

the Chinese tourists Ready today for you to travel to South Korea From Sunday without worrying about returning flights to the Asian giant due to the ‘zero virus’ policy.

The Hong Kong Daily reported today that the announcement last month of scrapping the anti-epidemic policy that ruled China for three years led to a collapse of various websites of travel agencies, with the popular destination of South Korea being one of the most requested searches. South China Morning Post.

The relatively short distance between the two countries makes the country of South Korea one of the favorite destinations for young Chinese, who wanted to take advantage of the end Anti-covid measures And the upcoming beginning of the Lunar New Year holidays.

However, the decision South Korean government Limiting additional flights and screening Chinese arrivals for the coronavirus has dampened sentiment among Korean tour operators, who are willing to wait and see if pre-2020 numbers return. Chinese pandemic.

Some numbers that will benefit from the reopening of Beijing Capital International Airport Terminals 2 and 3-E for outbound flights and, above all, international arrivals from Sunday, the day when China will withdraw the quarantine requirement to enter the country that has been in place since March 2020.

From March 10 of that year, passengers arriving in Beijing had to enter Terminal 3-D of the airport and then undergo mandatory quarantine for several days at a designated hotel.

The country’s airports will receive thousands of Chinese travelers from abroad during the coming days, according to the various expectations offered by travel agencies to take advantage of the end of the quarantine upon their arrival in the country, and to be able to visit their relatives on the occasion of the holiday. Chinese New Year.

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus queue to buy face masks at a department store in Seoul, South Korea.

(with information from EFE)

