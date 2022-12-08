Christmas mode: Carol G. Grid shell in a white microtube

December arrives and celebrities start showing themselves off in their Christmas outfits. Carol J. And her half-sister is no exception. A few days ago Kathryn Giraldo posted a beautiful photo shoot where she was seen wearing a white lace bodysuit. “How good it feels this Christmas!” Books with emoji indicating the date.

for his part, Carol J. It is also the culmination of a year full of successes. He recently had an interview with Puerto Rican comedian Chinte Yedrach, who asked him how she lives with fame. “I love everything… Most of the time I really love people. Actually, I come from a pretty big family, when I was little, we were like 150 people at parties, so I love people,” she began.

Carol He admitted: “If I get to Medellin I don’t go out much and like to go out, but if I’m alone and I don’t have people I go and park in the car I grab something to eat and I eat it inside the car and I watch people go by. I like to see how the girls dress , and how they leave parties, and what they do in the street, because I feel like that’s part of the inspiration for songwriting.”

Carol G. in “Day of the Little Candles”. Source: Instagram @karolg

In recent hours, La Bichota has posted on her stories about instagram Video and photograph where she wears an all-white look consisting of pants, a white hood and a wool hat of the same colour. In the background you can see the already assembled Christmas tree. The singer was celebrating Little Candles Day in Colombia.

It is about celebrating the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary. This is the same celebration that we celebrate in Chile on the 8th of December every year. Yes good Carol J. He’s always traveling the world for his work, and always enjoys being back in his hometown and being with his loved ones.