Christmas Mental Health: Tips for Taking Care of Your Emotional Health This December | healthy world

usually birthday It is often associated with a season of love, peace and happiness as the streets are lit up and gatherings of friends and family are everywhere. But this may be difficult for some people to bear.

december and Parties It gets complicated For those people who have lost a loved one, live away from their families, or are full of anxiety and stress how many social events they have to participate in this season

For this reason, if you are one of those people, the birthday generates feelings related to sadness or anxiety, pay attention to the following Tips Recommended by the magazine cheerfulness To improve your mental health on such dates.

Mental health tips

Don’t pressure yourself into diets

If you are currently on a food plan or diet, it is important that you do not demand yourself during these dates, and allow yourself to have fun of meals during these dates.

We know the importance of maintaining a healthy diet for health, and in the event that your diet is strict for health reasons, it is important to talk to your doctor Medical health provider.

It’s important to learn to say no so that you don’t always have to visit all your family or friends if you don’t feel like it. During these dates there are many social gatherings that can generate a little bit of Stress and emotional exhaustion

It is important to go to those you really want to go to. It’s time to normalize that it’s okay to say “no”, And we take some time for ourselves.

According to various experts, regular exercise helps Mind stay relaxed Improve our mood and significantly increase our self-esteem.

The Meditation It can be very beneficial, because according to the Mayo Clinic, meditating for at least 10 minutes a day brings you great results. Benefits for our mental health. From better stress management to focusing on the present and reducing negative emotions.

Get off social media

Another tip is to distance yourself from the internet for a bit and focus on it activities you enjoy From painting, watching movies, listening to music, or making birthday cakes, the idea is to take time for yourself, and this can help you find balance in your life.