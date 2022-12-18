December 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Christmas Mental Health: Tips for Taking Care of Your Emotional Health This December | healthy world

Christmas Mental Health: Tips for Taking Care of Your Emotional Health This December | healthy world

Zera Pearson December 18, 2022 2 min read

usually birthday It is often associated with a season of love, peace and happiness as the streets are lit up and gatherings of friends and family are everywhere. But this may be difficult for some people to bear.

december and Parties It gets complicated For those people who have lost a loved one, live away from their families, or are full of anxiety and stress how many social events they have to participate in this season

For this reason, if you are one of those people, the birthday generates feelings related to sadness or anxiety, pay attention to the following Tips Recommended by the magazine cheerfulness To improve your mental health on such dates.

December and its holidays become complicated for those people who have lost a loved one or are living away from their families.

Mental health tips

  • Don’t pressure yourself into diets

If you are currently on a food plan or diet, it is important that you do not demand yourself during these dates, and allow yourself to have fun of meals during these dates.

We know the importance of maintaining a healthy diet for health, and in the event that your diet is strict for health reasons, it is important to talk to your doctor Medical health provider.

It’s important to learn to say no so that you don’t always have to visit all your family or friends if you don’t feel like it. During these dates there are many social gatherings that can generate a little bit of Stress and emotional exhaustion

It is important to go to those you really want to go to. It’s time to normalize that it’s okay to say “no”, And we take some time for ourselves.

According to various experts, regular exercise helps Mind stay relaxed Improve our mood and significantly increase our self-esteem.

The Meditation It can be very beneficial, because according to the Mayo Clinic, meditating for at least 10 minutes a day brings you great results. Benefits for our mental health. From better stress management to focusing on the present and reducing negative emotions.

  • Get off social media

Another tip is to distance yourself from the internet for a bit and focus on it activities you enjoy From painting, watching movies, listening to music, or making birthday cakes, the idea is to take time for yourself, and this can help you find balance in your life.

On this note

See also  UNAV offers science publishing courses in schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Marbete 2024 will be dedicated to the Campus of Medical Sciences – Telemundo Puerto Rico

December 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

More internships for the first University of Arizona medical students

December 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Fifth Conference of the Association of Young Researchers in Economic Sciences and Business Administration concluded in Cordoba

December 17, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Christmas Mental Health: Tips for Taking Care of Your Emotional Health This December | healthy world

December 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Eric and Manchester would welcome you with open arms.”

December 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years in prison and the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

December 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tesla will announce its factory in Nuevo León next week – El Financiero

December 18, 2022 Zera Pearson