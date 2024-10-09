October 11, 2024

Christian Nodal is booed at a concert, and Angela Aguilar defends him

Lane Skeldon October 9, 2024 2 min read

Christian is my contract He was booed at a concert. His wife Angela Aguilar He came to his defense. Oqdi returned to the stage after suspending his tour for several days. The artist was hospitalized due to a “stomach infection.”

Nodal sang again at the “October Celebrations” in Guadalajara. When his song “Tell Me How You Want It”, a duet with Angela Aguilar, was played, the chorus girl sang the song with Nodal instead of his wife, which apparently did not please the audience. He stated that Angela was sitting in the audience and they started booing when they saw that she was not singing with him. Fat and skinny (Univision).

“Birthday girl, will you now do me the honor, ma’am, of coming and spending your time with me?” Nodal told her, and Angela walked up to the stage.

Patricia J. Garcinono/WireImage


Once on stage, they sang many songs together and the audience was delighted. Leonardo Aguilar, Angela’s brother, also sang for the couple.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images


Nodal congratulated his wife on her 21st birthday, and wrote alongside a photo of them toasting on stage, which he posted on his Instagram stories: “Happy return to the sun my life, my 21st birthday.”

Christian Nodal/Instagram


The celebration ended with fireworks, a giant heart made of red flowers and “Las Manientas” for Angela. happy birthday!

