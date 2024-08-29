August 31, 2024

Chocolate was arrested for the thousandth time in Miami.

Lane Skeldon August 29, 2024 2 min read

Chocolate MC is in jail again. The reggaeton singer was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday for driving with a suspended license and an out-of-county warrant, according to his police file.

The report lists a $150 bond for driving with a suspended license, a recurring charge for Chocolate in recent years.

Reggaeton player’s police file seized

On social media, several Instagram profiles posted photos of the alleged moment when Chocolate was detained by agents and loaded into a patrol car.

“It’s the only thing that’s synchronized with La Guiteras. They both leave and enter at the same time.”One of the hundreds of Internet users wondering how long the reggaeton singer will be making regular visits to prison announced with a sense of humor.

And that’s it Chocolate was released from prison less than a week ago.

After his godfather, Dayron Baralt, was released from prison, he shared a photo on Instagram in which they were both seen with the reggaeton singer’s lawyer.

“Another victory! Get ready for the best tour across the USA!”“It means that very soon the king of deliverymen will be touring the country,” Baralt wrote in the photo’s description.

On July 26, the chocolate was actually released. After another arrest, but his joy was short-lived because a few days later he was back in prison. On that occasion, according to his sister Isis Sierra and his friend, Hani was unjustly detained. Judicial error It had to be resolved soon.

In one of his most notable arrests so far this year, the reggaeton player was Arrested on May 10 On charges of “sexual assault without serious injury, kidnapping, possession of firearms, aggravated assault, and robbery by sudden snatching.”

Later, in a criminal court presided over by Judge Mindy S. Glazer, he was charged. Threatens to kill To the Cuban influencer and musician Diosnel Martel, who at the time of the events was in a relationship with Hany Diaz.

