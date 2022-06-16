Chivas vs Santos (3-1) match summary: friendly match | MX League 2022

Midtime Opening

Salt Lake City / 06.16.2022

Thanks to two goals from the Guadalajara striker Jose Juan MacíasThe chivas They added their second win of the pre-season with a 3-1 win Santos Laguna in Salt Lake City, Utah.

after hitting Kolyma crocodile subordinate secondly Divisionnow it Guadalajara hit box MX . Leaguein a duel where Antonio Briceño opened the scoring.

For this match, coach Richard Chen I started with a replacement box.

Raoul Rangel in target. Jesus Sanchez, Briceno, Jesus OrozcoOmar Meirelles and Michael Pons in the background

Fernando Gonzalez, Gael Sandoval s Pavel Perez. Before angel zaldivar and Sebastian Martinez.

Thus, the Chicken opened registration Only in the 26th minute in a free kick accused of Sandoval And in the region Presenio He got up in the area and turned the ball to make it 1-0.

Presenio He left the exchange at 40 minutes due to injury and for the second half series Move all eleven.

Miguel Jimenez. Alan MuzoGilberto Sepulveda Hiram WednesdayLouis Olivas and Christian Calderon. Eduardo Torres, Gilberto Garcia and Carlos Cisneros. higher Macias s paulo erezer.

with this painting, Matthews Doria Draw at 51′ by ending a ball in the area.

At 72′, there was an error Cisneros A penalty kick was scored a minute later Macias.

JJ himself made the final 3-1 with a good shot inside the area, after the help of REZAR.

Now comes friendly against atlas Saturday in Chicago.