Chivas tied at Toluca

Chivas will face one of the tournament’s most important opening matches in 2022, since their three straight victories. It is imperative that he defeats Toluca at Nemesio Diez To be able to maintain the illusion of looking forward to Liguilla directly, ever since Any other result could drop it into the general table.

Ricardo Cadena has finally found his star team to face the championshipsince he repeated the lineup during the last three commitments and in all three commitments, he was able to beat competitors like Necaxa, Rayados and Pumas, so they will try to add the Red Devils to the list.

The significance of this commitment lies in the fact that GGuadalajara is seventh with 15 points, while Toluca is sixth with 21 unitsso a Rojiblanco win would bring them dangerously close to the centers of excellence, bearing in mind that the Herd still has a match pending from Round 9 against Tigers to be held at Akron Stadium on September 13th.

