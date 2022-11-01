Chivas announces the arrival of Serbian Veliko Paunovic as new coach

Guadalajara confirmed via a video clip on social media that the former Chicago Fire coach will take over Flock

Mexico – Chivas Advertise to the Serbian Veliko Ponovic As the team’s new coach. A week after the arrival Ferdinand Iron as sports director Guadalajara He already has the coach who will take over the team in Clausura 2023.

The 45-year-old Serbian coach has four years of directing experience (2015-19) Chicago fire subordinate Ml Until recently, he was a team coach readingFrom the English Cabinet.

Through a video, an investigator is created who analyzes potential candidates for a platform ChivasNames and photos are ignored Anthony MohamedAnd the Albert Celadesamong other things, to finally access a file Baunovich.

The announcement came through social networks where Guadalajara Highlight the qualities that Ferdinand Iron I was looking for the coach of the team: familiar with the region, young winner and European experience. In addition, they noted, the Council has always been clear, “There was never a Plan B,” Baunovich It was the first choice on the bench.

Paunovic is the new coach of Guadalajara ahead of Clausura 2023. ESPN

Ferdinand Iron s Veliko Ponovic Come to replace Ricardo Pelayes s Richard Chenafter removal Chivas In a playoff at Apertura 2022 against Puebla.

During his presentation, the Spanish manager commented on the characteristics he was looking for in the ideal strategist Guadalajaraa situation that has led to the appointment of potential candidates for the position, including José Bordalas, Paco Astaran, Paco Jimez and Albert Celades.

last Saturday, Moises Llorens reported to ESPN who – which Baunovich Added to the list of candidates for technician ChivasWhile Ferdinand Iron He was in Spain to close negotiations over the new coach.

Chivas She stated that the players’ return to training was postponed for two weeks, from October 31, when it was originally scheduled, to November 14 to start work on the beach before the season.

The group will report with the new technician, Veliko PonovicWho is betting? Ferdinand Iron in Chivas To get the team back to the top.