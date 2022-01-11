Chinese Horoscope: The Lucky Months of the Zodiac in the Year of the Tiger

The 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac have lucky months in the Year of the Tiger.

the year of the tiger It will start on February 1, 2022 and end on January 21, 2023 for Which The lucky months for each sign of the Chinese horoscope correspond to that period Which depends on the lunar calendar.

According to oriental astrology, The tiger symbolizes the spirit of courage and strength, in fact, it is considered one of the most sacred and powerful animals in China. The energy of this mark Affects throughout the governing cycle.

In addition, each year corresponds to one of the five Chinese elements Wood, fire, metal, water and earth. Wood controls the years ending 4 and 5; fired years ending 6 and 7; metal 0 and 1; Water 2 and 3, and Earth on 8 and 9. For this reason, 2022 is the year of the Water Tiger.

A combination of both energies predicts which will be The Lucky Month for Your Chinese Advertising During the Year of the Water Tiger. According to the site Latestly.com, the following:

Average (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

April and August will be their best months, as well as winter.

Taurus (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

The lucky months for those born in the year of the Bull will be May and September. Like a mouse, winter will be the best time for him.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

The year in general for the Tigers will be very lucky because 2022 corresponds to them. The forecast of the Chinese horoscope indicates that there will be more luck during the fall.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

March and July will be luck for the Rabbit, in addition, spring will be the best time for this sign.

The Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

The sign of the Dragon will have three lucky months: April, August and December. His strength will shine more in those days than in the rest of the year.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

For those born in the Years of the Snake, the lucky months will be May and September. Also, they will have a hotline during the spring.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

People born in the equine years will be very lucky because summer will be the best time for them.

Goats (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

Goat’s best time will be all summer long.

Mono (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

Fortune will arrive for the monkey tag in May and September. Also, they will have a good time during the fall.

Gallo (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

The luckiest months for Gallo will be May, June and July, as evidenced by the predictions from Chinahighlights.com.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

This dog sign will have February, June and October as the lucky months. Likewise, it can be worn throughout the fall season.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

For those of the Pig, 2022 will be lucky because they will be lucky all through the fall and winter.

