March 1, 2023

China will continue to promote the development of traditional Chinese medicine with a new implementation plan

Pharmacists prepare Chinese herbal medicines at Sanya City Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, August 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Guocheng)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — China has issued an implementation plan aimed at further supporting the development of traditional Chinese medicine during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan, released by the General Office of the State Council, aims to make the most of the advantages of traditional Chinese medicine, enhance its ability to prevent and treat diseases, and promote scientific research.

Under the plan, major projects will be launched focusing on areas such as high-quality development of MTC’s health services, talent training, culture and heritage promotion, innovation and modernization.

Guided by the plan, China will see traditional Chinese medicine become a mainstay in building a healthy China by 2025, while improving the quality of traditional Chinese medicine, its international influence and its capacity for scientific and technological innovation.

The plan also emphasizes the establishment of a sound and stable mechanism for diversified investment in the development of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the conduct of dynamic monitoring and evaluation of major projects.

