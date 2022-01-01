China publishes new photos of the probe and rover studying Mars

The Tianwen-1 mission, which was launched on a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, has been operating for 526 days.

China National Space Administration general New images were taken this Saturday recently by the Tianwen-1 probe mission, which is exploring Mars.

Two of the four images show the same probe in orbit. In the background, you can see the surface of the planet, where white spots are observed indicating the presence of water ice and carbon dioxide.

Another shot, also taken from orbit, shows the north pole of Mars with huge ice deposits.

In the latest images obtained from the surface of Mars by the Zhurong rover, you can see a typical landscape of the planet, with regolith and rocks.

Tianwen-1 mission, which was chest On a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, it has been operating for 526 days. Rover Zurong download To Mars last May in order to study the geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and water of the planet. It was initially planned to run for at least 90 days, but it is still active.

