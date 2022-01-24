Chiefs vs. Bills Summary (42-36) | Kansas qualifies for the conference final

Editorial Mediotiempo

in a match that can already be considered One of the best in history, the Advance Kansas City Chiefs For the fourth consecutive season American NFL Conference Final After dominion in 42-36 overtime for buffalo bills, which for the second year in a row fell to the side of the road due to the team led by Andy Reed.

Following the trend of three very close matches in Ronda Department, with BengalsThe 49ers and rams As winners of a field goal at the last second, the game that closed the weekend’s action in the NFL turned into A classic between two of the most talented midfielders From the new generation who promise to face each other several times in the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes with The Chiefs and Josh Allen from Bills They showed that they could quietly star in the new great rivalry in the NFL, as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at the time.

In what has been indexed many files “early end” The American Convention (and if conventions don’t exist, perhaps the Super Bowl), the show was elite. The ground offensive was practically left aside to make way for an air circus in it Terek Hill, Travis Kelsey, Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs They were complicit with their guards.

Allen and Mahomes each topped for 300 yards and threw each for four touchdowns., there were three major exchanges after the two-minute break, a field goal by Harrison Boetker to set the clock by zero… and after all, Practically toss the seal of fate. the heads They won it to choose to get their first possession overtime and Mahomes led the attack for 75 yards and culminated in Kelsey scoring.

Records set in Heads vs. Bills

The game with the most points (25) In the last two minutes of normal time NFL Postseason History .

In the last two minutes of normal time . The second match with Most points scored (25) In the last two minutes of normal time nfl history , is second only to the Vikings vs. 2013 Ravens with a score of 28.

In the last two minutes of normal time , is second only to the Vikings vs. 2013 Ravens with a score of 28. Gabriel Davis He is the first recipient in history with Four landing receptions in a playoff match.

He is the first recipient in history with in a playoff match. Kansas City Chiefs They are the first team in history hosts From Conference Final for four consecutive years. On Sunday they will host Cincinnati.

