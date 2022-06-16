Chick-fil-A announces the opening date of its second restaurant in Puerto Rico

Chick-fil-A will open its second restaurant on the island, which will be Sun Square In Bayamon, next Thursday, June 23.

this restaurant It is owned by Xiomara González-López of Arecibo. It will create 150 job opportunities for the community. Business hours will be from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM, Monday to SaturdayIt remains closed on Sundays as is customary in this series.

The drive-through order line will close at 9:30 PM The service will be provided to customers who were in line before that time, within the designated area of ​​the shopping center.

The new Chick-fil-A will be at the location of the old Outback and Pizzeria Uno, at the entrance to the mall.

“I feel proud to have had the opportunity to come home, to Puerto Rico, where my community and family mean so much to me,” Gonzalez Lopez said in written statements.

“I hope to continue to share Chick-fil-A’s distinguished generosity with the Bayamón community and create professional development opportunities for ‘our team members’ – a term the chain uses to refer to employees – to grow both inside and outside the restaurant.” Owner operator added.

Chick-fil-A restaurants serve chicken raised from eggs, without antibiotics of any kind. Many of the items on the menu are prepared by hand daily, and fruits and vegetables are delivered fresh several times a week.

Like the first restaurant in the Los Filters shopping center in Bayamon, Chick-fil-A in Plaza del Sol will serve 100% Puerto Rican coffee.

In the Chick-fil-A Plaza del Sol dining room, diners can enjoy their meal at a communal table, known as Our Table, made and designed by Naranjito original Erick Colón Maldonado of EC Interiors. The design team also worked with Erick to create a custom handcrafted piece that tells the story of showcasing 100% Puerto Rican coffee.

The goal of the franchise, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, is to have between 10 and 15 restaurants in Puerto Rico within five years. The next two will open at Plaza Palma Real in Humacao at the end of this year and the other in Hatillo, which will open in early 2023.