March 14, 2022

Checo Pérez is the seventh favorite to win the tournament; Lewis Hamilton over Max Verstappen

March 14, 2022

The favorite team to be champion is Mercedes, the current defender of the crown

The Formula 1 We are days away from the start of another season since its history in the world sport began in 1950.

will be the Bahrain Grand PrixIn the first competition of 22 agreed in the 2022 calendar – another one may join after canceling Russian Grand Prix-.

Max Verstappen He won the 2021 World Championship in the last round of the last race. However it Lewis Hamilton Who is favorite in betting on a specialized site, vegasinsider.coma site that works with bets kings.

czech perezVerstappen’s partner in Red Bull And fourth in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, he is the seventh favorite to win the title, behind drivers like George Russell Hamilton’s new teammate mercedesthe pilots FerrariAnd the Charles Leclerc And the Carlos Sainzand the young man McLarenAnd the Lando Norris.

For builders, Mercedes pushes -190, while Red Bull pushes +250. Mercedes is the champion team – it has eight in a row, which is the longest streak in the class’s history. The third candidate is Ferrari (+450) and farthest McLaren (+2500).

As for the Bahrain Grand PrixAnd the Lewis Hamilton Once again he is the favorite to win the first race of the year, followed by Verstappen. czech perez It is again the seventh seed on the list.

Red Bull set the fastest time after three days of training in Sakhir. Max Verstappen had the fastest time on the third day of training – on the same day, but on the morning shift, Checo Pérez had the best time -.

However, many see Ferrari as a worthy competitor to RB and Mercedes which, according to some experts, lag behind the Austrian and Italian teams.

