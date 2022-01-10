January 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chavismo announces its defeat in Barinas in the absence of official results - Venezuela - International

Chavismo announces its defeat in Barinas in the absence of official results – Venezuela – International

Phyllis Ward January 10, 2022 2 min read

When Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has yet to speak, Chavista’s candidate for governor of Barinas – Hugo Chávez’s hometown -, Jorge ArizaHe announced his defeat, according to preliminary data, via his Twitter account.

(See also: Challenges facing Guaido after extending his interim government)

“Dear Barinas. The information we receive from the structures of our Socialist United Party indicates that although we increased the vote, we did not achieve the goal. I thank from the heart our heroic struggle. We will continue to protect the people of Barines from all places,” Ariza wrote in social network.

(In the context of: Keys to re-election in Barinas)

From the National Government Minister of Communications, Freddy NaneseHe responded to what Ariza said and confirmed that while waiting for the official CNE bulletin, according to the information provided by the Chavista candidate, “the opposition will win four provinces out of 23 in the country with Barinas.”

Meanwhile, leading the opposition campaign in Barinas, candidate Sergio Garrido and the rest of the opposition leaders celebrated an expected victory, as Effie’s team was able to verify the venue.

(Read on: We welcome the general blackout in Venezuela)

In today’s elections, the Barines elected their governor for the next four years, having done so on November 21, when provincial elections were held across the country, with winners subsequently announced in all states, not to mention Barinas.

With this defeat, The ruling party loses the stronghold of Chavista par excellenceWhich passes into the hands of the opponent by the Table of Democratic Unity (MUD), Sergio Garrido, who was elected by the anti-Chávez majority as a candidate, after disabling the first two options.

See also  They found the remains of a terrifying "flying dragon", the largest pterodactyl in ancient Australia

(We recommend reading: “I make more money selling rice on the street than I make in the lab”)

The Chavez family has been ruling Barinas since 1998, and Hugo de los Reyes, the late president’s father, was the first to rule the country, who passed the baton on to his son Adan, now Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba, and he succeeded. By Argenis, who lost the November 21 election to the opposition Freddy Soberlano.

After this defeat, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) annulled the results and He ordered a re-election this Sunday, a historical history of both Chavismo and the opposition, which snatched away the legacy of the dynasty.

(of interest: If you want dialogue, release Alex Saab: Jorge Rodriguez)

In the November 21 elections, Chavismo was victorious in 19 out of 24 Venezuelan entities, as well as Caracas – with special status – but on at least 8 the opposition and pro-government department played an important role.

EFE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

After controversy over her work in Cuba, the United States sends Ambassador Julissa Renoso to Spain

January 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

More changes in the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Fernandez de Cossio rose through the ranks

January 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Boxer Tiofemo Lopez was invited to the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro

January 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Chavismo announces its defeat in Barinas in the absence of official results – Venezuela – International

January 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

At least 19 people were killed in the Bronx

January 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

A list of 50 airports in the US has been published where a 5G buffer zone will be established

January 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Rivera ‘Chiquis’ reveals an unreleased video with Jenny Rivera and shows what their real relationship was like

January 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon