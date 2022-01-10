Chavismo announces its defeat in Barinas in the absence of official results – Venezuela – International

When Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has yet to speak, Chavista’s candidate for governor of Barinas – Hugo Chávez’s hometown -, Jorge ArizaHe announced his defeat, according to preliminary data, via his Twitter account.

“Dear Barinas. The information we receive from the structures of our Socialist United Party indicates that although we increased the vote, we did not achieve the goal. I thank from the heart our heroic struggle. We will continue to protect the people of Barines from all places,” Ariza wrote in social network.

From the National Government Minister of Communications, Freddy NaneseHe responded to what Ariza said and confirmed that while waiting for the official CNE bulletin, according to the information provided by the Chavista candidate, “the opposition will win four provinces out of 23 in the country with Barinas.”

Meanwhile, leading the opposition campaign in Barinas, candidate Sergio Garrido and the rest of the opposition leaders celebrated an expected victory, as Effie’s team was able to verify the venue.

In today’s elections, the Barines elected their governor for the next four years, having done so on November 21, when provincial elections were held across the country, with winners subsequently announced in all states, not to mention Barinas.

With this defeat, The ruling party loses the stronghold of Chavista par excellenceWhich passes into the hands of the opponent by the Table of Democratic Unity (MUD), Sergio Garrido, who was elected by the anti-Chávez majority as a candidate, after disabling the first two options.

The Chavez family has been ruling Barinas since 1998, and Hugo de los Reyes, the late president’s father, was the first to rule the country, who passed the baton on to his son Adan, now Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba, and he succeeded. By Argenis, who lost the November 21 election to the opposition Freddy Soberlano.

After this defeat, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) annulled the results and He ordered a re-election this Sunday, a historical history of both Chavismo and the opposition, which snatched away the legacy of the dynasty.

In the November 21 elections, Chavismo was victorious in 19 out of 24 Venezuelan entities, as well as Caracas – with special status – but on at least 8 the opposition and pro-government department played an important role.

EFE