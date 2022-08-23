Changes in eating habits and the importance of personal well-being

Referring to the impact of the pandemic on changes in habits, Iribarn said:What we’ve seen in the pandemic is that the trend of healthy living has accelerated. It was a global comprehensive trend, consisting of different directions. We have the opportunity to generate value in two of these directions: the production of natural foods, which is our great project and that’s why we’ve been working with him since 2015. The second part is related to reducing meat consumption and presenting a proposal to a flexible audience, which seeks to reduce meat consumption and for this we produce products that mimic the taste of meat and chicken, but with a 100% vegetarian formula.”

“Our desire is to change the paradigm that fast food is fast food. That’s why we want to remove preservatives, flavors and dyes from our products. “There is more awareness of what one is eating,” said Iribarn, who explained that among the changes being deepened, we are working with the chain to produce natural foods for our customers. ““There is more knowledge, it’s one of the biggest changes that has accelerated with the pandemic,” he said.

“This translates to a higher cost in production. The challenge is to work with suppliers as if they were strategic allies, making them realize that the global audience is moving in this direction. We work for future markets and are convinced that the consumer will increasingly be aware of what they are consuming. This is why we have to be more efficient and productive,” the Burger King representative added.

“There is a growing state of awareness of health and the environment. Our Magic Box is actually 100% free of artificial colourings, preservatives or flavours. This is peace of mind for parents. “We’re seeing a larger influx of people who are looking for alternative proteins or who are looking for something healthier,” Iribarn added.

"I created a methodology called Live Design, which seeks to empower real people to choose the life they want," Majali said.

Meanwhile, when analyzing this change in habits from the point of view of a health food store, Savoy pointed out: “There is a trend towards concern for the environment. But also the fact that the customer who arrives at the building, in the diet chains, is already informed. This speaks of conscience and the desire to know what is being consumed. Previously, there was talk of dietetics, and they were related to works left when one was sick: some diabetes products, to treat constipation. Today, the customer is more demanding and comes to look for products that interest him, for food that provides nutrients. ”

“On the sustainability side, which is about new generations, most of them come with their own packaging and reduce the use of plastic,” Savoia argued, adding: We are also witnessing an epidemic of overweight and obesity. We are concerned about childhood obesity and childhood diabetes. The latest numbers are alarming. We are one of the first countries to consume soft drinks and we have an alarming consumption of sodium. Therefore, from New Garden, which will be 88 years old, we offer healthy and natural products, incorporating this advice to the client. Which is the thing that comes with a pandemic, that speeds up the entire information process. Nowadays, many social media networks or communication media allow access to different healthy recipes.

Savoy also referred to the idea that healthy eating is expensive. “But today, I think it is a myth. Because one also does not know that there are certain foods that are not very expensive, such as legumes. And it is also profitable. Today, for example, lentils and beans are consumed in pancakes, in spreads. The aim of the teacher is to comment on customers, and our role is to educate all employees and let the customer know what it is for and what benefits it includes for health.”

“The pandemic has led to an awareness of how we are real people, that we realize we have health problems and we want to make healthy choices for our children.”explained Fabiana Majali, who explained his work: “I created a methodology called Life Design, which seeks to empower real people to choose the life they want. What I seek is to accompany change as a society: We are rethinking many changes, such as not going to the office, feeding our children without preservatives or dyes, whether we want to give them meat or not. How do we get more luxury and be happier.”

“In these questions begins the need to find answers to search for how to find our happiness. One of the keys I find is to start down the path of introspection, with my values, my personal focus, my strengths and choosing what I want for my family and my children. The various actors in society must accompany her. What I strive for from Life Design is to be able to go this way of choosing what I want for myself. Because the answer to what ought to be or who did it, does not work for us and does not generate well-being. Choose from among my values ​​with the information we have,” he explained. mejalelaty.

“We need the freedom to express what we know in order to be happy. It is great for companies to accompany us in these kinds of decisions. Many companies come to ask for advice. They ask for help so that they do not lose their talent. And a lot of people have the idea of ​​​​redesign, which does not break all something and go live on the beach. The design should be personal and suitable for each person. I work so that people don’t take the approach of dropping everything and making more incremental changes.”