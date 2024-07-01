Chaco Jimenez argues with Trey fan about his son’s performance

Frustration due to elimination Mexican national team In the Copa America, he is at his best, and was one of the footballers most criticized and judged by El Tri fans. Santiago Jimenezthe striker of the team in the tournament who was unable to score with the national team representative, but despite this, his father defended him Christian Jimenez.

The famous Chaco gave his opinion about his son in his role as Fox SportsAlthough his reviews have been in and out of his work, a video of a Mexican fan recently went viral where the former footballer was seen in a discussion with a fan in the middle of the stands after a match for Mexico at the moment. America’s Cup.

It was the user Kickster8 Who posted this article on his account Tik Tok, After the team led by Jaime Lozano lost 0-1 to Venezuela At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Chaco allegedly interceded after hearing slogans about Bebot.

In the photos, the commentator and the coach are initially seen pointing their finger at a fan wearing a green shirt. Cuauhtemoc BlancoWhich is why another man in a Henry Martin shirt stands between them to protect his friend.

After a few seconds, the tension seems to have dropped a bit, because even though they both continue to argue very closely, they also shake hands in between exchanging words. Registration is interrupted by a wife Shako It appears between the two when addressing the fan.

This was Chaco Giménez discussing with a Tri fan

After last Wednesday’s defeat to Vinotinto, statements Christian Jimenez We’re talking about a little bit of support. Jaime Lozano He gave Shakito his decisions in Mexican national teamHe criticised his directing near the start of the second half.

And after these comments Santiago Jimenez I played the whole game against Ecuador He was also unable to score against this opponent, as his shot hit the post and he wasted other scoring opportunities.

​

​

​