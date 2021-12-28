‘Central banks are more profitable than ever’: Mexican businessman urges ditching fiat money for bitcoin

According to Forbes magazine, Ricardo Salinas Bligo is ranked 166th in the “ranking” of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $13.3 billion.

in a Christmas video message Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Plego, who shared it on his Twitter account, gave many tips to the public for 2022, one of which is getting rid of fiat money and choosing Bitcoin as a method of payment and reservation.

“Stay away from fiat money: the dollar, the euro, the yen, and the peso. They are all the same story of fake money, paper, lies, and central banks are making more money than ever before. Invest in bitcoin!” Billionaire recommended.

He said goodbye in the tweet accompanying the video, “A hug and all the success of the universe to all of you, may God give you health, the will to live and move forward, the world is the king of dreamers!”.

Dear 957200 followers on Twitter, I leave you a message #birthday Based on #End of yearPlease listen to it and share it. Hug and all the success of the universe to all of you, may God give you health, the desire to live and move forward, the world belongs to dreamers! pic.twitter.com/yL3HSNb9Hb – Ricardo Salinas Bligo (@RicardoBSalinas) December 24, 2021

Ricardo Salinas Bligo is the founder of Grupo Salinas, a group of companies that operate in a wide range of areas, including commerce, transportation, telecommunications, entertainment, financial services, and media. According to the magazine ForbesThe Mexican is ranked 166th in the “ranking” of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $13.3 billion.