Celine Dion is determined to return to the stage despite her illness

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who suffers from a rare neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness, said in an interview that she would return to the stage even if she “had to crawl.”

In an interview with the American network NBC, which will be published in full on Tuesday, Dion said that despite the syndrome that causes stiffness in the muscles of the trunk and limbs and which can generate severe convulsions, he will do everything in his power to return to acting. .

“I will return to the stage even if I have to crawl,” Dion, 56, said. “Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will.”

The interview will take place shortly before the premiere of the documentary about her life, “Me: Celine Dion,” which will be released next June 25 on the Amazon Prime platform.

“I am Celine Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not because I have to, or because I need to. But because I want and need to,” said the Grammy Award-winning, hit-hitting singer. Like “My heart will go on.”

In December 2022, Dionne announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a progressive autoimmune disorder for which there is no cure. However, treating it can help control symptoms.

According to the National Institutes of Health in the United States, this condition affects women twice as often as men.

“It feels like someone is choking you,” Dionne said, commenting that the pain can spread throughout the body, and that the spasms can sometimes cause a rib to break.

The Quebec-born singer had to cancel a tour scheduled for 2023 and 2024 because she did not feel strong enough to perform it.

The artist made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, where she presented the Album of the Year category, which was won by Taylor Swift.

During her career, Dionne has sold more than 250 million records. Their “Courage World” tour, which began in 2019, completed 52 shows before it was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

