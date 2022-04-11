April 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cedimat reconoce a tres médicos como profesores distinguidos del centro

Cedimat recognizes three physicians as eminent professors of the Center

Winston Hale April 11, 2022 2 min read

The Center for Advanced Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT) has recognized three outstanding physicians as eminent professors of medical residences taught at the Health Center.

It’s an internist and epidemiologist, Jose Unen; Cardiologist and Internist, Mario Garcia and Internist, Gustavo Hoodebert.

According to Dr. George Marte, Medical Director of CEDIMAT, this recognition expands the quality of the teaching staff with the inclusion of eminent international figures in the field of healthcare.

“Our desire is for these three eminent professionals to continue to impart their knowledge to the next generation of physicians, as CDMate’s Quality Center focuses not only on providing good health care to its patients, but also on training physicians. Will be a companion for future generations, he said.

Dr. Unen is an Intensive Care Physician who is certified for all the specialties and neurological severity he mentioned, in addition he is a staff physician at the Albert Einstein Medical College in the intensive care unit of Montifere Hospital in the Bronx. In New York, he is also the head of the ARS UN.

Dr. Garcia is a Cardiac Imaging Specialist, board certified in all three of his specialties, and is currently the Head of Cardiology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montfiore Hospital, and the Director of the Cardiology Division of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). )

Similarly, Associate Dean for Postgraduate Studies at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, Certified Doctor in Internal Medicine. Hoodebert was also recognized as a professor at the American College of Physicians, a prestigious organization of medical professionals in the United States. States that have held senior executive positions as members of the Regents Board. He is currently the Editor – in – Chief of the Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Case.

See also  Attorney General provides administrative closure tool for immigration judges | Univision Immigration News

In addition to the award-winning physicians and Martே, the Director of the Cardiology Center, Dr. César Herrera, Dr. Many, including Julia Rodríguez, director of the Department of Knowledge Management, attended. .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Donald Trump Jr. sent a message with ideas for canceling the election

April 10, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

US Patent and Trademark Office wins lawsuit against Barcardi and maintains ownership of Cuban Havana Club ›Cuba Granma

April 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

One of the leaders of the ultra group Prod Boys pleaded guilty to plotting to attack Capitol | International

April 9, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Cedimat recognizes three physicians as eminent professors of the Center

April 11, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Barcelona beat Levante in the last minutes thanks to Luc de Jong and is still dreaming of the League!

April 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rural doctors urge medical schools to get more students out of the bush

April 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Francesca LaChapelle is surprised by her bachelorette party

April 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon