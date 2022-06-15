Cars that Carol J’s kids will inherit

Carol G Behind the controversy over her love life, there is also her dreams of marrying one day, for which we show you the cars that will be part of her children’s inheritance when she becomes a mother. Read on…

Carol J She is one of the most important singers of the day in the urban genre, her popularity skyrocketing and she is best known for international franchises, as well as being the cover image for such prestigious magazines as Vogue Mexico He appeared for the first time in his first collection of crocodile shoes Which caused a hand feel with musical novelties.

However, this is not the only thing that attracts attention in the famous “Bichota”, because the purchase of exclusive cars among luxury and sports cars, makes his followers fall in love with social networking sites with his indisputable taste of speed, comfort and space. Perfect for sharing behind the wheel.

It should be noted that an extraordinary versatility was noted in his garage, as he amassed thousands of dollars among all models, choosing the ones he most excites in the colors and sizes he prefers with the best of the day to continue wasting beauty wherever he goes.

Car brands are among the most amazing and extreme in speed, efficiency and performance as the Mami translator highlights all their physical traits, without forgetting that His ships at the wheel will in the future be the inheritance of a millionaire that he will leave to his children. Don’t miss out on all the singer McKinnon.

1) Ferrari 812 GTS

super car Ferrari 812 GTS Featuring a 6.5 liter V12 engine, developing 789 hp, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, offering a top speed of 340 km/h, it is one of the fastest cars in the group.

The torque of 718 Nm promises an impressive speed similar to that of the 812 Superfast. The inclusion of a speed limiter at 8900 rpm ensures sporty driving without competition.

2) Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In terms of style and speed, the Mercedes-Benz G-ClassIt’s an extraordinary off-road vehicle with precise steering and optional adjustable damping suspension as well as a twin-turbocharged V8 that propels the mighty car from 0 to 100 km/h in a modest 5.9 seconds.

Notably, this model has a 9-speed transmission, perfect for tough roads and a big beast for obstacle course 422hp superb quality in speed, comfort and the promise of an experience you’ll only want to repeat. As does Carol. G in full command.

3) Rolls Royce Ghost

Of incomparable class, there Rolls Royce Ghost Which the singer received as a birthday gift from her ex-husband Anuel AA, choosing yellow, whose value exceeds 200 thousand dollars.

It features a 6.6-liter, turbocharged V12 engine that produces 571 horsepower. The gearbox associated with the engine is an 8-speed automatic transmission and uses data collected by GPS to determine which gear to use in each scenario.

