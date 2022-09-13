Carol J spreads excitement and falls in love with everyone on the networks

Carol J He is going through one of the most important moments of his career because everything he has done has been very successful. After touring the entire continent in the first half of the year, the red-haired Colombian went on more than 30 US tours.

This amazing tour started on September 6 in Chicago where Carol J It appeared hanging from a Ferrari. However, it’s not so rosy that he recently had to cancel his concert in Boston. In one of his stories on his Instagram account, he announced the announcement.

“Boston…with a broken heart to know that due to unforeseen situations, today’s show should be rescheduled for November 2nd…I was ready to live this huge experience today with all of you but surely on that day, (November 2) we will have a great time together. Thanks. You always have the love.”

Parallel to this round Carol J He released his last song. The same thing is called “The catwoman” So far, it has garnered more than 67 million views on . Youtube Although only two weeks have passed since its release.

The message shared in his stories by Karol G.

A few hours ago on the aforementioned social network, Carol J He shared a selfie video in which he not only fell for sensuality, but also fell in love with everyone.