July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science

Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science

Roger Rehbein July 22, 2024 2 min read

Space telescope Hubble It is in itself one of the greatest achievements of the state. Modern Astronomy Since Its Launch in 1990Before their arrival, astronomical observations from Earth were limited by Earth’s atmosphere, which distorted light coming from deep space. But Hubble changed all that by putting it into orbit outside the atmosphere.allowing you to take sharp, clear pictures of the universe, pictures that were a clear subject. assumption to Scientists who have been allocated life to Astronomy

Over the years, Hubble has been responsible for Many discoveries have expanded our understanding of the universe. From determining the age of the universe to observing planets in distant solar systems, this beloved telescope has revealed secrets Before we just imagine.

One of Hubble’s most effective areas of research is galaxy mergers. These cosmic events involve the collision and merger of two or more galaxies, creating impressive new formations in space. Recently, this powerful telescope captured a stunning image of a galaxy merging with a galaxy. VV689 system, nicknamed “Angel Wing” Because of its symmetrical shape, it resembles angel wings.

Galaxy mergers are not rare events; in fact, they are. part natural The process of galaxies evolving over time. Even our own Milky Way has witnessed this. Mergers with Galaxies It was smaller in the past, and will likely continue to do so in the future with its neighbors.

Source: European Space Agency

Scientists are especially interested In studying these galaxy mergers because they provide very detailed information about how galaxies, and therefore the universe as a whole, evolved. Gravity plays a fundamental role in these cosmic interactions.allowing them to approach and collide over billions of years.

See also  Discover Mars in a mosaic provided by NASA with a resolution of 5.7 trillion pixels

Galaxy mergers are also thought to be linked to star formation. Collisions between Galaxies They can launch bursts of star formation. However, there is still much to learn about this process and its impact on training and rehabilitation. Evolve from them.

picture “Angel Wing” This photo was taken by this photographer and is just one of many. Given to us by Hubble. Plus this is part From projects like Galaxy Zoo, which invites volunteers from around the world to help catalog galaxies using data collected by robotic telescopes. This “citizen science” approach allows people from different backgrounds to contribute to the advancement of astronomical knowledge.

What’s most interesting about all this is that if you are an astronomy enthusiast and love taking pictures of the universe, planets and stars in general, then don’t hesitate to do so soon, Your photo may cause a stir on social networks. Or become famous just by capturing something impressive. This time it was Hubble, so it could be you.

Share knowledge, share knowledge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Hubble Telescope Discovers Possible Galactic Merger
3 min read

Hubble Telescope Discovers Possible Galactic Merger

July 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Is the length of the day changing? The unexpected impact the United States and the world could suffer
2 min read

Is the length of the day changing? The unexpected impact the United States and the world could suffer

July 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to Master the Art of Stealth and Cunning to Survive in Poppy Playtime 3
2 min read

How to Master the Art of Stealth and Cunning to Survive in Poppy Playtime 3

July 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science
2 min read

Capture an impressive cosmic angel at the edge of the universe – Teach me about science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)
2 min read

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania
2 min read

Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale