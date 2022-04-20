Canada imposes new sanctions on the daughters of Putin and Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine

Canada announced, on Tuesday, the imposition of new sanctions on a number of Russian citizens as a result of Invasion of Ukraine between them President’s daughters Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs , Sergey Lavrov, as well as many businessmen, oligarchs and their family members.

Fourteen people included in the “black list” of the Canadian authorities for “close cooperation with the Russian regime” are the cases of Putin’s daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tigunova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, as well as the case of Lavrov and Ekaterina Sergeevna. Vinokurova and her wife Maria Lavrova.

In turn, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiulina, as well as thirteen other people, some of whom are important businessmen and oligarchs, such as Petr Avin, Mikhail Friedman, German Khan and Oleg Boyko.

She added, “These actions indicate that Canada will not relent in its efforts to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his companions.” Partners for their complicity in the invasion of Ukraine‘,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry noted.

Secretary of State, Melanie Jolie, noted that as Russia’s aggression continues, Canada will continue to impose Exorbitant costs for the Russian system In coordination with its allies, it “relentlessly seeks accountability” for all those who cooperated with the Moscow attack.

“They will be held accountable for their crimes,” said Jolie, who promised the “courageous” Ukrainians that Canada would continue to support them in their “freedom struggle.”

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed economic sanctions and visa restrictions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities, while what Putin calls “special operation”There are 750 Russia, Ukraine and Belarus subject to sanctions.