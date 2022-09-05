Canada: 10 people were killed and 15 injured in a stabbing

Regina, Canada – police Canadian On Sunday, it reported that 10 people had died after being stabbed in incidents recorded at 13 locations in two communities in Saskatchewan, and that it was searching for two suspects.

Police said 15 people were sent to hospitals after they were stabbed at various locations in the James Smith Cree National District and in the town of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. policeman.

The first indications are that the victims may have been indiscriminately assaulted, but the police have not indicated a possible cause.

“What happened in our county today is appalling,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Mounted Police (RCMP).

Police said the latest information they got from the public is that the suspects were seen in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, around lunchtime. Since then they have not been seen.

“If you are in the Regina area, take precautions and consider not leaving where you are. Do not leave a safe place. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not offer trips. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not disclose about the location of the police.RCMP noted in a tweet.

Today’s attacks in Saskatchewan are horrific and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Twitter.

Trudeau added that Government They are closely monitoring the situation as security forces try to locate suspects.

For his part, the Federal Minister for Indigenous Relations, Mark Miller, also indicated on Twitter that he had reached out to leaders of James Smith Cree Nation To offer all the support and assistance they may need in the coming days.

On the other hand, the James Smith Cree Nation authorities declared a state of emergency and established two emergency operations centers for Providing health support to the three communities out of reserve

Authorities have identified the suspects as Damian Sanderson, who is 5 feet 7 inches and 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Miles Sanderson, another suspect, has been described as a 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound man. They both have black hair and brown eyes and can drive a black Nissan Rogue.