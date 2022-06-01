June 1, 2022

Can you identify the letter "K" in the picture? Few users are able to solve this visual puzzle | Mexico

June 1, 2022

east It leaves you with a task that is not easy to do. You must locate the letter “K” in the image created by , although it appears that there are only “H” letters in it. Please note that there is no set time limit here, so please do not despair. Search quietly.

On the other hand, we believed it was a good idea to share this With your family and friends. They will all have fun and will be very grateful to you. But don’t worry, let’s leave that for later. Focus now.

Optical puzzle picture 2022

The letter “K” is not visible to the naked eye in this illustration. (Photo: MDZ Online)

Visual puzzle answer

Tired of searching and decided to throw in the towel? Well, nothing happens. In the next visual puzzle you will do better. We have no doubts about that. Here below you will know where the letter “K” is in the image.

This is the letter
This is the letter “K”. (Photo: MDZ Online)

What is a visual puzzle?

Visual puzzle is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as challenges, visual quizzes, viral challenges, or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of visual puzzles?

Visual puzzles are created with the purpose of entertaining people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their desire to avoid infection, stayed at home. This is where they saw challenges as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Would you like to take part in another visual puzzle?

This visual puzzle has baffled a lot of people, but believe us when we tell you that it’s not the only one out there. If you’d like to take part in another challenge, we let you know at We have released quite a few. They all have the same goal: to entertain people. Until next time!

