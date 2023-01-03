January 4, 2023

Can I play the Mega Millions lottery if I don’t live in the US?

Zera Pearson January 4, 2023 1 min read
Mega Ticket Millions in the United States. (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) – Many people don’t stop talking about the mega millionaires in the United States. And how not to do it if the jackpots reach millions of dollars?

A lot of money not only attracts the attention of Americans, but also people from other countries. But can they play?

To answer quickly: Yes, you can participate even if you are not from the US. Now we go with the details.

the Mega Millions official website He points out that foreigners can purchase tickets to participate and win, but this must happen when they visit the United States.

“Visitors to the US are always welcome to purchase tickets for our game at a US lottery shop while visiting the US; you don’t need to be a resident to win,” he explains.

Likewise, Mega Millions stresses an important point: lottery tickets are not sold outside the United States. So you must be careful not to fall for the scam.

Mega Millions is not affiliated with or endorsed by any company that claims to sell our tickets worldwide, online or otherwise. If you decide to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.”

