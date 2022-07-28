Can I play the Mega Millions lottery if I do not live in the United States?

Mega Millions exceeded 1,000 million US dollars 0:45

(CNN Spanish) – Many people do not stop talking about the mega-millions in the United States. And how not to do it if the jackpot has already exceeded $1,000 million?

After no one matched the winning numbers in Tuesday’s lottery, the jackpot reached $1,025 million which will take place on Friday, July 29. It’s 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Although the winner will not take the full number (But $602.5 million in cash minus the federal and state taxes that have to be subtracted), no one would mind a few hundred million dollars.

If I am a foreigner, can I play the Mega Millions lottery?

A lot of money attracts not only the attention of Americans, but also the attention of people from other countries.

To answer quickly: Yes, you can participate even if you are not from the United States. Now we go with the details.

The Mega Millions Official Website It indicates that foreigners can buy tickets to participate and win, but this must happen when they visit the United States.

“US visitors are always welcome to purchase tickets for our game at a US lottery shop while they are visiting this country; you don’t have to be a resident to win,” he explains.

In addition, Mega Millions emphasizes an important point: raffle tickets are not sold outside the United States. So you should be careful not to fall for fraud.

Mega Millions is not affiliated with or endorsed by any company that claims to sell our tickets worldwide, online or otherwise. If you decide to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.