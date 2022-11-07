Can I play Powerball if I’m a foreigner?

What you need to know before buying a Powerball ticket? 2:07

(CNN Spanish) — With a jackpot A total of 1,900 million US dollars, many non-Americans may be wondering if they can try their luck with Powerball. The answer is yes, but only if they have access to buy tickets.

To play the popular lottery that amasses the second largest jackpot in its history, You do not need to be a US citizen or resident.

Even if you’re a foreigner and live in one of the jurisdictions where tickets are sold, you can buy them as long as you meet the age requirement for each venue.

A clarification: Even if you are a non-resident, if you win, applicable federal and state taxes may apply to you.

Some lotteries sell Powerball tickets online, Explain the popular game pageBut in these cases the service is only available to residents of the jurisdiction where the lottery is located.

“The sale of Powerball tickets online or by mail within jurisdictions is prohibited,” Powerball says.

Note that tickets are sold in 45 states including Washington City (District of Columbia), Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Accumulated Powerball

To win the jackpot, match five numbers on the white balls and the numbers on the red Powerball. According to the lottery, the odds are slightly less than one in 292 million.

If someone wins the jackpot, they can choose between receiving 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are extremely low, but it has happened six times this year. According to the lottery. If you decide to take part, remember that the draw will take place on Monday and you can watch it live on TV or on site Powerball.com.