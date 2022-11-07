November 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Can I play Powerball if I'm a foreigner?

Can I play Powerball if I’m a foreigner?

Winston Hale November 7, 2022 2 min read
What you need to know before buying a Powerball ticket? 2:07

(CNN Spanish) — With a jackpot A total of 1,900 million US dollars, many non-Americans may be wondering if they can try their luck with Powerball. The answer is yes, but only if they have access to buy tickets.

To play the popular lottery that amasses the second largest jackpot in its history, You do not need to be a US citizen or resident.

Even if you’re a foreigner and live in one of the jurisdictions where tickets are sold, you can buy them as long as you meet the age requirement for each venue.

A clarification: Even if you are a non-resident, if you win, applicable federal and state taxes may apply to you.

Some lotteries sell Powerball tickets online, Explain the popular game pageBut in these cases the service is only available to residents of the jurisdiction where the lottery is located.

“The sale of Powerball tickets online or by mail within jurisdictions is prohibited,” Powerball says.

Note that tickets are sold in 45 states including Washington City (District of Columbia), Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Accumulated Powerball

To win the jackpot, match five numbers on the white balls and the numbers on the red Powerball. According to the lottery, the odds are slightly less than one in 292 million.

If someone wins the jackpot, they can choose between receiving 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are extremely low, but it has happened six times this year. According to the lottery. If you decide to take part, remember that the draw will take place on Monday and you can watch it live on TV or on site Powerball.com.

See also  After Hurricane Ian passed through, there was a major power outage across Cuba, causing severe damage and flooding on the island.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Trump and DeSantis show what a potential conflict could look like in 2024

November 7, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

38 injured in New York building fire caused by lithium battery

November 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Watch a surfer photobomb a great white shark

November 6, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Can I play Powerball if I’m a foreigner?

November 7, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

UTPL, among the top 4 universities in computer science in the country – Diario La Hora

November 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

rumor | Submit MLS Registration Agency to Club America

November 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Photo: Maribel Guardia shows off her curves in a two-tone mini dress

November 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon