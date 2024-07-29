Camila Osorio had a strange reaction when she saw Rafael Nadal: did he ignore her?

Olympic Games

The coffee tennis player was attending the Colombian media when the Spaniard appeared.

Camila Osorio’s reaction when she sees Rafael Nadal.

to Camila Osorio It was a historic day in Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She won her second match in the tournament and qualified for the third round after performing well, which is equivalent to the round of 16 in women’s tennis. As for the Rafael Nadal It was a tough day after facing Novak Djokovic in the second round of singles and going out with a crushing 6-1, 6-4, scoring the goal. The end of the illusion of getting a medal in this specialty.

The two matches were played at the same time, and although Rafa’s match ended minutes before Osorio’s, a surprise match took place in the mixed zone that caught the attention of both Colombians and Spaniards.

Camila Osorio’s meeting and reaction after crossing paths with Rafael Nadal

Osorio paid attention to the questions asked by the Colombian press, but his gaze shifted to the side where Rafael Nadal, one of the best tennis players in the history of the white sport, was gradually approaching.

Osorio, with his steady gaze, saw how Rafael would overtake him with his humanity, so he moved to the side to make room for the Spaniard.

Moments later, Osorio made some special moves that made the journalists present at that moment laugh, and with his hand he waved goodbye to Nadal, saying with a laugh: “See you later, Migo. He welcomed me, but what’s happening is that you’re not watching.”

And then immediately he wonders if he won the match and when he learns that the result is negative he comments saying: “That’s why I was kind of angry, but nothing happened.”

This is how the moment of the meeting between Camila Osorio and Rafael Nadal was recorded at the Olympic Games: