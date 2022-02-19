Camacho’s response to Jean Allen’s complaint

owner Specialized Lawyer for Administrative Corruption Prosecution (BEPCA)Wilson CamachoThis Friday, he responded to the complaint of the former attorney general Jean Alan Rodriguezabout the Public Prosecution He’s playing to let deadlines run out to prolong his time in prison.

“I will say one thing precisely about this. When the accusation is made in the Medusa case, it will be possible to find out why the tears of deep ones begin to weep so early.” Camacho.

Camacho He spoke after he left the hearing during which he intended to review the coercion procedures of the defendants in the Medusa case. However, the hearing has been postponed to next Tuesday 22nd.

Yesterday’s lawyers Jean Alan Rodriguez mentioned that Public Prosecution He has until March 1 to file an accusation, and they plotted an “arbitrary plot” to obtain an extension.

Medusa case

according to accusation Public ProsecutionAnd the Jean Alan Rodriguez and the other defendants were part of a criminal network of corruption operating from the Attorney General’s Office which, according to preliminary estimates, occupied the Dominican state with more than six billion pesos.

Besides the former prosecutor, the other defendants Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto, Javier Alejandro Fortezza Ibarra and Jonathan Joel Rodriguez Imbert are in preventive detention.

Also appearing in the case are Rafael Antonio Merced Martí, Jenny Mart Peña, Altagracia Guillen Calzado, who are under house arrest, and Miguel José Moya, who has been imposed an economic guarantee of 1 million Brazilian reais in the form of a contract.

Rafael Stefano Cano Sacco, former chief of staff of attorney Rodriguez, who was arrested in Spain, is in the process of being extradited.