C-Kan won't have a Mercedes-Benz like Edwin Caz, but he's traveling in this...

Edwin Caz and C-Kan stand out on stage in their different musical genres, but also in his garage where the former drives a Mercedes-Benz, while the rapper stands out in a stunning car. We show you…

August 14, 2022 9:12 PM

Edwin Caz and C-Kansynonymous with unparalleled talent which they demonstrate after each concert as they exceed their full potential, which was praised by the audience, as well as This Collaboration They Did Together On “You’re Out Of Luck”which was successful on digital platforms.

However, beyond the music, They both have a special passion for the automotive world through extraordinary models in sports, off-road and spacious luxury garagewhich shows some distinctive acquisitions that attract attention.

in case if Eduin Caz, features a $180,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, which produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque through a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. It can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph with the AMG Driver’s Package.

In the same way, This off-road vehicle incorporates the proven AMG drivetrain and drivetrain technology in motorsports, pIt has running gear and has endless possibilities in the safety system to travel happily on the road.

however, Although C-Kan does not own a Mercedes, he does enjoy aboard the Ferrari 488 Spider, an amazing option that offers a 3.9-liter V8 engine, which delivers 670 horsepower at 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 760 Nm at 3000 round per minute. With the ability to travel from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds, it is a great ship to reach any destination on time.