Brazilian police said that Bolsonaro and his allies planned a coup

Lula spent 580 days in prison on corruption charges that were dropped after Brazil's Federal Supreme Court ruled that the judge who heard his cases was biased.

The charges unsealed Thursday show how the former president and his allies tried to subvert Brazil's nascent democracy, including troubling details of a country that was ruled by a military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985.

Sometime in November 2022, after Bolsonaro lost the election but remained president, Felipe Martins, one of his senior advisers, presented him with a draft of a legal document alleging that Brazil's Supreme Federal Court illegally interfered in the affairs of the executive branch. According to the Federal Police. The document ordered the arrest of two Supreme Court judges and the Senate president, and called for new elections, according to police.

Police said Bolsonaro ordered changes to the document so that only one of the Federal Supreme Court judges would be detained. Once the document was updated, Bolsonaro summoned top military commanders to the presidential residence to present the document and press for the coup, police said. The outcome of that meeting was not clear.

The Supreme Court judge who was to be arrested in this order was Alexandre de Moraes, the same judge who oversaw investigations into Bolsonaro and his allies for years, making him one of the former president's enemies.