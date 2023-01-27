Brandon Moreno responds to Henry Cejudo, annoyed by his yelling “Dogs!”

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 26.01.2023 17:51:00

cry “Long live Mexico, dogs!” That fired Brandon Moreno after winning it Technical knockout by Deiveson Figueiredo Things did not go well in America Henry CejudoWho is the He explained that he offended the Brazilian fanswhich prompted a response from Tijuana.

What happened between Brandon Moreno and Sejudo?

In the early hours of Sunday Sejudo who I worked with Figueiredo in preparing itHe expressed his annoyance on his YouTube channel, as he considered that Moreno shouldn’t have reacted like thisas the Brazilians could have been offended or misinterpreted his words.

“I just got in touch with brazilian dogs. I won’t say it directly after that, maybe when you’re with your Mexican people, say it and they’ll understand. Simply I think what he said was out of place and out of contextI can also see what he was trying to say or what he meant by that.”

Moreno left the figure eight Amidst security at Jeunesse Arena to prevent either Objects thrown at him will strike himalthough he did not go to the major and became clean in the dressing room.

The UFC champion responded

In response to a question about it by UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Moreno maintained that he tried to be respectful at all timesin addition to confirming that It was a common expression in MexicoWhere the adjective “dogs” isn’t usually frowned upon.

“I was just happy, laughing, I danced a bit after the fight, maybe that’s why they started getting angry. I don’t know. I don’t care. I just won. I did everything right.” I was very respectful at all timesI tried to do my best to make all the Brazilian fans feel comfortable with me, so now I’m perfect. I feel comfortable with her“, He said.