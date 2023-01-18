January 18, 2023

Botosina Science and Engineering Fair 2023: How to Participate

Zera Pearson January 18, 2023 2 min read

Botosino Science and Technology Council (Koposit), invites you to participate in the second edition of Botosina Science and Engineering Fair 2023. How and when is this done? Here we give you the details of the meeting.

in this sense, Rosalba Medina RiveraDirector General of COPOCYT, announced that public and private secondary schools and institutions of higher education in the State of San Luis Potosi may apply for students who have developed scientific and technological research projects, and have been finalists in their institutional fairs during 2022 with senior categories of students of secondary and higher education.

However, projects must be original and implementable in science, with a systematic and organized process, whose goal is to seek through intellectual and experimental activities to increase knowledge, discover data and propose solutions in a field or engineering that makes systematic use of knowledge and research aimed at producing materials, devices or Systems or methods including the design, development or improvement of prototypes, processes, products, services or organizational models.

How long?

The call will be valid from Jan 16th until the Feb 24 2023. Projects must be mailed: [email protected]from the date of publication of the call until 5:00 pm on February 24, 2023. Only projects submitted in time will be considered.

Finally, COPOCYT reports that those interested will be able to participate in the information session on February 2 in virtual mode. The schedule and registration will be announced through the institution’s social networks. The call is available at: https://bit.ly/3iB10gB.

