August 17, 2024

Borderlands: Alone in the Dark and House of the Dead director Uwe Boll points to film’s failure

Lane Skeldon August 17, 2024 2 min read
Lilith (Blanchett), a notorious bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns home to Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Their mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramirez), the most powerful SOB in the universe. Lilith forms an unlikely alliance with a team of misfits: Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a teenage land-based destroyer; Craig (Monteño), Tina’s muscular protector; Tanis (Curtis), an alien scientist who has seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a robot who knows it all. Together, these unlikely heroes must face dangerous aliens and bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most intriguing secrets. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will fight for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game series of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

After a long wait, also accompanied by changes in screenwriters and directors, the film was released. Border areas It hit theaters worldwide last week. Unfortunately, the reactions from audiences and critics agree that this adaptation falls far short of initial expectations. Despite having a stellar cast that includes Cate Blanchett As the protagonist, the feature film is directed by Eli Roth Not only would it fail to represent the essence of the game, but given its poor box office performance, it would begin to rank among the biggest flops of the year.

As if all this wasn’t enough now Uwe Paul The German director responsible for unpopular video game adaptations like House of the Dead (2003) or alone in the dark (2005) Talked about this topic. Popular international portal shared on social networks Border areas It grossed just $8.8 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend (on an initial budget of nearly $115 million). At the bottom of the post, the public enemy of video game critics and fans responded: “Ha ha. My movies were rated R and made more money than this one. Now they wish I had directed it.

Unfortunately for almondsSeveral users refuted his claim by sharing statistics showing that at least four of his films earned less at the box office than Border areasIt is worth remembering that. alone in the dark It is considered by many to be one of the worst modifications in history, along with House of the Dead Which still maintains a critical approval rating of 3% on the portal. rotten tomatoes.

One might think that Uwe Boll might have had good intentions, but the results don’t show that.

In addition to Blanchett, Border areas It features performance Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Into the Jungle), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Jack Black (School of Rock), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Gina Gershon (back side) and Edgar Ramirez (Jungle Journey). You can read our review of the movie. here.

