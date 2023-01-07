Bolivia: The Arce government has demanded that Santa Cruz replace imprisoned governor Luis Fernando Camacho

File photo of Bolivian opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho, who has been detained in La Paz since December 28 (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Bolivia’s executive authority demanded last Friday the opposition territory Santa Cruz Exchange your wallets Luis Fernando Camachohaving been jailed last week for his role in Rahil Evo Morales presidency in 2019.

Minister of Justice Evan Lima He emphasized that the law governing the province of Santa Cruz, the economic locomotive of Bolivia, clearly provides for a no lieutenant governor, Which can be taken in the event of temporary absence, as happens in this case.

Camacho is one of the biggest opponents of the leftist government, He was arrested on December 28th He was transferred to La Paz, in a trial called for by the ruling party and the allegation of a “coup” against Morales (2006-2019).

Camacho, a 43-year-old lawyer and businessman, is one of the opposition leaders who promoted the street protests that forced Morales to resign.

He was elected governor in the 2021 regional elections with 55% of the votes. Along with him, his co-religionist Mario Aguilera was also appointed lieutenant governor.

Opposition Bolivian District Governor of Santa Cruz Luis Fernando Camacho walks into the offices of the Special Force Against Crime (Felcc) in La Paz on Dec. 28. (EFE/Javier Momani)

According to Secretary Lima, Aguilera must take over as governor, while Camacho is serving his provisional sentence of four months in prison, which is handed down by a judge.

He even warned of legal action if the Provincial Legislative Assembly and the Santa Cruz government did not initiate the temporary replacement.

“If the situation in Santa Cruz is not resolved next week, we are obligated to file Criminal case for non-compliance of the duties of these authorities.”

Aguilera said in advance that Camacho will remain governor and this He will exercise his duties even from prison, Because he did not resign from his position to continue his replacement.

The Santa Cruz law defines two figures: the temporary absence of the governor and his replacement by the lieutenant governor, and the resignation for his permanent replacement.

Protests in Santa Cruz de la Sierra following the arrest of Governor Luis Fernando Camacho (Reuters/Agotin Markarian)

Meanwhile, he meets Santa Cruz on Friday 10 days of continuous street protestsafter Camacho’s arrest.

Dozens of civilians, mostly young men, gather in the Plaza del Cristo Redentor, a symbolic place where their leaders usually issue their territorial declarations, to demand Camacho’s release.

Street clashes between civilians and the police left, according to official sources, more than 200 injured, about 70 opponents arrested, and a number of state offices were burned.

Santa Cruz is also isolated from the rest of the country due to roadblocks between departments.

(With information from AFP)

