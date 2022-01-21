‘Bolillo’ Gómez announces the invitation of Honduras to matches against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Honduran coach, Hernan Bolillo Gomez, submitted the official invitation on Friday for the FIFA triple matches of the Octagon Final for CONCACAF scheduled for January and February.
‘Bolillo’ Gómez called up 26 footballers for the duels he will play at the Olympic Stadium against Canada and El Salvador on January 27 and 30 respectively, and on February 2 against the United States.
The list highlights the inviting eight legions, as well as the absences of Debbie Flores, Alex Lopez and Andy Carpenter.
The Colombian coach was surprised to call Cristian Sacaza, Honduran player Progreso. He also called for Wisdom Quayé and Devron García, both from Real España. The first was on the list for the friendly against Colombia, but differed because he did not have a full vaccination schedule and the second was called as an emergency to sign the match.
Honduras Call:
goalkeepers: Luis Lopez (Real Spain), Edric Menjivar (Olympia) and Roberto Lopez (Vida).
Defenses: Minor Figueroa (without a team), Denel Maldonado (Motagua), Wisdom Quay (Real Spain), Omar Elvir (Motagua), Franklin Flores (Real Spain), Devron Garcia (Real Spain), Marcelo Santos (Motagua) and Alans Vargas (Marathon) ).
Brokers: Curvin Arriaga (marathon), Juan Angel Delgado (Motagua), Edwin Rodriguez (Olympia), Jorge Alvarez (Olympia), Diego Rodriguez (Motagua), Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progresso), Kevin Lopez (Communications – Mechosia) – Greece), Brian Acosta (Colorado Rapids – United States).
Attackers: Albert Ellis (Girondans de Bordeaux – France), Rommel Coyoto (Montreal – Canada), Anthony Lozano (Cadiz – Spain), Brian Moya (Olympia), Brian Roches (CD Nacional – Portugal) and Jonathan Rubio (Coimbra Academy – Portugal).
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Dominican Chris Duarte shines for the Pacers to surprise the Warriors
Perú vs Jamaica | Así vimos el uno x uno de la selección peruana en la victoria sobre Jamaica | NCZD DTCC | DEPORTE-TOTAL
Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona tied in San Mames in the King’s Cup