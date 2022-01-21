‘Bolillo’ Gómez announces the invitation of Honduras to matches against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

Honduran coach, Hernan Bolillo Gomez, submitted the official invitation on Friday for the FIFA triple matches of the Octagon Final for CONCACAF scheduled for January and February.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez called up 26 footballers for the duels he will play at the Olympic Stadium against Canada and El Salvador on January 27 and 30 respectively, and on February 2 against the United States.

The list highlights the inviting eight legions, as well as the absences of Debbie Flores, Alex Lopez and Andy Carpenter.