[Boca 0-0 Racing en vivo en directo vía ESPN Premium , Segundo Tiempo] Free Soccer TV and TNT Sports | League Cup semi-finals: When does the match start and the free broadcast | Argentina en | RMMD EMC | Sports

mouth against. a race They live facing each other in the first semi-finals of League CupArgentina in what will be an advanced final will take place in Lanus on Saturday 14 May. “Xeneize” comes from eliminating Defense and Justice while “Academy” crushes Aldosivi with her private key. The winner of this confrontation will be the first winner who will be waiting for the winner of Tigre vs. Argentine Juniors.

Boca Juniors’ career is stronger than ever. Sebastian Battaglia’s side managed to recover from some setbacks in the Copa Libertadores and began to find direction both in the International Championship and in the League Cup. “Xeneize” eliminated defense and justice with a 2-0 win at Bombonera and won a total of 4 games in a row, the best streak of the Battaglia era.

On the other hand, Racing rediscovered its best midweek version when it crushed Al Dusifi 5-0 in the quarter-finals. The “Academy” faltered in the Copa America and in the last three dates of the League Cup drew (against Newell’s, Banfield and San Lorenzo), which raised questions about “Gagunita” who began unstoppable in the season.

When and where does BOCA VS happen? a race?

The semi-final match between Boca and Racing will take place on Saturday 14 May at the Estadio Nestor Diaz Perez in the town of Lanus in Buenos Aires.

mouth vs. Racing: game schedules

The Mouth vs. The race has suffered a schedule adjustment and will start at 5:00 pm in Argentina.

In Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, you can follow the game from 3:00 pm.

In Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, you can see it from 4:00 in the evening.

mouth vs. Semi-final race: League Cup TV channels

At the moment, the transmission channel responsible for Boca vs. Racing is a TNT sport. It should be noted that this signal is that the last 3 matches of “Xeneize” were broadcast in the Pro League Cup and is awaiting confirmation from ESPN Premium.

Where to watch a BOCA VS match online racing?

If you want to watch the Boca vs. At the races, TNT Sports Go, an online platform for Argentina’s football channel, must be tuned in. Here we leave you with the link so you can see the transmission is valid only for Argentine territory: https://go.tntsports.com.ar/#!/envivo

mouth vs. Race: Possible Configurations

mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Guillermo “Paul” Fernandez, Alan Varela, Juan Ramirez; Oscar Romero, Dario Benedetto and Sebastian Villa.

a race: Gaston “Sheila” Gomez; Facundo Mora, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insua, Gonzalo Piovi; Lionel Miranda, Anibal Moreno, Carlos Alcaraz; Fabricio Dominguez or Matías Rojas, Enzo Copete and Thomas Shancalai.