September 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Birds and science in sign language

Birds and science in sign language

Zera Pearson September 16, 2022 4 min read
House Sparrow Sign Language Login Photo: bird life bird life

Sparrow, biodiversity or climate change, to name a few, are words and concepts that are collected in oral and written language and those who use one or the other are ideally at hand. But, who expresses and communicates through sign language, and how do they say these words?

There was a problem. Because sign languages ​​often lack specific signs to name a lot of birds, Three Kingdoms species, many commonly used scientific terms, etc. Their language now contains 310 signs to name as many animals, plants, minerals and other concepts of nature, science, research and museums as possible.

Two projects have been responsible for this progress: one from the conservation organization specializing in birds, SEO/BirdLife, and one from the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN). Both have a common goal: to facilitate the participation of deaf people in their visits to nature or museums, as well as their access to scientific knowledge and culture without barriers and under equal conditions.

See also  Faculty of Social Sciences Quarry Athletes of Cuenca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Internal medicine calls for an urgent generational change

September 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

TikTok: The medical student showed how his handwriting changed as he progressed in his career (video) | Pop culture entertainment

September 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

ANSES provided the Social Security Observatory with the Faculty of Social Sciences

September 15, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

iPhone 14 satellite connection will reach more countries soon

September 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

He spoke the “reality” of living in America and shattered the illusions of many: “Get out of the clouds.”

September 16, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Birds and science in sign language

September 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The device beeps in Costa Rica! Real Spain eliminated Herediano and will enter the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League

September 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis