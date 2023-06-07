Billet launches instant remittance delivery service from Europe | daily menu

Billet has launched a new transfer delivery service from Europe through which those using this app in the Dominican Republic can receive their transfers in Dominican pesos into their Billet electronic payment account, for free and within 5 minutes, and make cash withdrawals and transfers. – Online payments, payments and purchases in stores such as Amazon and Netflix, among others, from their mobile phone.

Billet has included in its services remittance payer services in Banco BHD; In other words, to deliver transfers from Europe to the Dominican Republic, they use Banco BHD’s correspondent network in the countries where the transfers originate.

Angel Gil, Executive Vice President General Manager of Billet commented, “Our main business goal is to enable all people to access financial services and a value proposition that provides them with security and improves their daily lives. With this new service we launched as remittance payers in Banco BHD We facilitate the delivery of remittances to the Dominican Republic and ensure that they reach those waiting for them quickly and safely.”

Remittances to Billet are available in the Spanish network Transfast, Monty Global Payments and i-Transfer, and very soon in the network of other remittance correspondents Banco BHD in Spain, other European countries and the United States. This is the first alliance of the Dominican Republic with international remittance operators.

“At Billet, we understand the importance of remittances to many Dominican families and we know that Spain is the main country in Europe through which remittances are sent to this country. That is why we are proud to offer an easy, safe and fast solution for receiving remittances from Europe, starting with Spain, and soon too From the U.S. With this Billet service, there is no need to withdraw money at a physical point. People in the Dominican Republic can use their transfers in Dominican pesos and from the same Billet app to make other transactions,” explained Iderlyn Soto, Billet’s Director of Merchandising and Marketing.

financial technology

Billet is a financial center fintech company BHD and is the first electronic payment entity authorized under a Currency Board License to operate in the Dominican Republic. Since its launch at the end of 2022, it has managed to attract more than 235,000 users to use its services in the Dominican Republic, being the mobile wallet with the largest number of people.

Billet is activated with an ID and mobile phone number, making it easy to access financial services for all Dominicans of legal age. It can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play app store. The persons using the Application are not required to be customers of any financial institution.

With Billet, users can make multiple payments and transactions such as online purchases in stores, payment for services, delivery, and transportation; In addition to real-time money transfer and minutes recharge.