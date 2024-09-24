September 24, 2024

Bill Gates invests 70% of his investment portfolio in three stocks.

Zera Pearson September 24, 2024

Important points:

  • Microsoft represents 32.71% of the Gates Foundation’s portfolio.
  • Warren Buffett has donated Berkshire Hathaway shares to the portfolio.
  • Waste management is an unexpected investment in Gates’ portfolio.

Bill Gates, known for his wealth as a technology executive and business mogul, has invested strategically through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMFG), which he created with his then-wife in 2000.

The charity, whose primary goal is to improve healthcare and reduce poverty worldwide, owns a portfolio of stocks. It is currently valued at about $48 billion.Q. Interestingly, nearly 70% of this portfolio is concentrated in just three stocks.

Microsoft

It is no surprise that Gates, as the founder of Microsoft, owns a large amount of Microsoft stock (MSFT) in your foundation’s portfolio. In 2022, his trust added 38 million shares of MSFT stock, worth about $8.9 billion, making it a significant portion of his investments.

Gates has donated much of this stock to his foundation, which currently owns about 20% of it. 35 million MSFT sharesrepresents 32.71% of your investment portfolioWhich is equivalent to about $14.8 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway

The second largest holding in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio ispond), 21.01%The interesting aspect is that a large portion of these shares (9.9 million) come from donations made by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire, bringing the total to 25 million BRK.B sharesWorth $11.37 billion.

Buffett was also a trustee of the Gates Foundation until 2021, which likely influenced the fund’s investment decisions. However, his donation comes with one condition: The foundation must spend everything he donates, plus an additional 5% of his net worth.

Waste management

Finally, the Waste Management Company (WM) constitutes an unexpected position in Gates’ portfolio, 15.77%The leading landfill operator and waste manager has caught the attention of a tech mogul, who has acquired it. More than 35 million of its sharesWhich is currently worth about $7.3 billion.

Although the company’s second-quarter results fell short of expectations, the long-term outlook is strong as Waste Management remains ahead of its competitors in terms of landfill ownership, high-density road operation and pricing power.

In short, the Bill Gates Foundation remains heavily invested in these three stocks, indicating that the founder is optimistic about their future performance. However, it does not guarantee success, so doing your own research is essential when investing large sums of money.

