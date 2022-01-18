‘Biggest Single Payment Ever’: User Gets Trapped and Pays $1.14M in Bitcoin to Scammers

Bitcoin owner lost $1.14 million After being deceived by promises that his money would increase if he sent it to the organizers of the scheme, who impersonated a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency world.

The user sent in, attracted by the idea of ​​increasing his fortune 26.4 Bitcoin To the address indicated by the scammers, who impersonated Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, analytics software developer and the largest Bitcoin owner.

Whale Alert blockchain monitoring service, which warning About Saturday’s incident, he called it “single highest wage Not done” for these kinds of tricks.

The service said on suspicion that the payment was made in 5 transactions through a Coinbase, It specified that the fraud was carried out through a website and a YouTube channel, which were deactivated after the complaint.

Scammers impersonate a famous person or a reputable company to gain the upper hand. Victim’s trustand is mainly active on YouTube, Telegram and Twitter”, warned Whale Alert.

As the news broke, Saylor replied To Whale Alert on Twitter on Sunday: “Last week 489 scam Of this kind was launched on YouTube. We report it every 15 minutes and it gets removed within hours, but the scammers drop new messages.”

MicroStrategy is the largest investor in Bitcoin among public companies: the company invoice con 121.044 bitcoines (5.15 billion dollars).