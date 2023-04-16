Biden is announcing a measure that would benefit the more than half a million undocumented immigrants in the United States

The current Democratic administration has proposed promoting some initiatives to support undocumented immigrants in the United States. Some new measures will come into effect this month, April 2023.

The current president has sought approval for a comprehensive immigration reform since coming to the White House. But Congress did not agree.

On January 20, 2021, the same day as his inauguration, Biden formally asked Congress to begin a legislative process to overhaul the nation’s immigration system. In his last State of the Union address, he insisted that at least “Dreamers” should be allowed to become American citizens.

However, the majority of Republicans in the lower house strongly opposed it. That is why the President has ordered some minor changes in the right direction.

President Joe Biden’s plan is based on modifying some existing regulations. Basically, the definition of what is considered “legal presence” in the United States is to allow undocumented immigrants access to certain benefits and assistance.

More than half a million undocumented immigrants will benefit from Biden’s next move

Biden unveiled the plan on Thursday, which would initially support about 590,000 undocumented immigrants, according to figures from the Citizenship and Immigration Service. USCIS.

What the current Democratic administration is looking for is that undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, and many who know themselves as Dreamers or Dreamers, have access to Medicare programs.

The rules are expected to take effect later this month, according to reports provided by the White House, published by Spanish agency EFE.

This initiative will give undocumented immigrants the opportunity to access decent health insurance using the program. Medical assistance For those with limited financial means.

Likewise, it will empower them to enjoy resources and assistance established in 2010 under the Barack Obama administration. Especially popularly known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA). obamacare.

Who can benefit from this assistance scheme?

In particular, undocumented immigrants who received the benefits of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals would benefit (Dhaka) As we remember, this initiative, implemented in 2012, sought to prevent their deportation to their home countries and contemplated the possibility of them working and living in the United States.

However, DACA recipients, until now, could not access Medicaid or Obamacare because, due to legislative wording, they did not meet the technical requirements of “legal presence” in the United States.

That is why the new initiative seeks to change what is understood under that definition. The U.S. Department of Health is now proposing a rule to change the definition of “legal presence.” In other words, authorization to temporarily reside in the United States based on DACA will no longer be understood as “lawful.” What would allow undocumented access to Medicaid and Obamacare?

In 2018, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) calculated that four out of ten undocumented immigrants enrolled in DACA lacked health insurance (equal to 39%). However, there is no clear figure for the number of undocumented immigrants without health services.