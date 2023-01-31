January 31, 2023

Biden has promised not to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

January 31, 2023
Biden has vowed not to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

US President Joe Biden It said on Monday it would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight against Russian aggression.

When asked by the media, the President replied, “No”. White House Whether he was in favor of sending those planes, Ukrainian leaders are at the top of their list of last-minute wanted weapons.

After severe divisions, the West finally Last week it agreed to send modern tanks with NATO standardsOne of the most powerful weapons of their regular forces.

Enhanced military support has raised hopes that Kyiv will soon begin acquiring F-16 fighter jets to bolster its dwindling air force, but this remains a hotly debated issue in the West.

US Air Force F16 aircraft.
Strengthening the Ukrainian air force with fourth-generation fighters like the American F16 has become a priority for President Volodymyr Zelensky, who insisted in his regular nightly speech on January 26 that “Russian aggression can and must be stopped.” Enough weapons.”

February 24 marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Expectations are growing that Biden will travel to Europe In support of the pro-Ukraine coalition.

Poland is at the center of Western efforts to become a logistics hub in Eastern Europe, an arms supplier and a key US ally.

“I’m going to Poland, though I don’t know when.”Biden told reporters when asked about a possible visit.

For his part, European leaders were open to the idea of ​​sending advanced fighter jetsAlthough Ukraine has not yet formally requested them.

The F-16 jets are part of Ukraine's new orders to deter Russia. (EFE/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko)
President of France Emmanuel MacronOn Monday he said he would not rule out providing fighter jets to Ukraine, although he warned of the risk of escalating the conflict.

See also  They look at the famous couturier Arcadio Díaz in Santiago

Macron held talks with the Dutch prime minister. mark ruttewho had already floated the idea of ​​sending Dutch F-16s.

“No ban, but it would be a big step,” Rutte said.

In South America, Brazil’s president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva He ruled out sending munitions to Ukraine, instead proposing the creation of a peace committee to end the conflict once he got German Chancellor Olaf Scholes.

“Brazil is a country of peace,” he insisted at a joint press conference at the Planaldo Palace on Monday: “My suggestion is to try to create a group of countries that sit at the table with Ukraine and Russia. Peace”.

(With information from AFP, EFE and Europa Press)

