Biden declares five cities affected by the February floods as disaster areas

Washington DC. – President of the United States, Joe BidenMunicipalities have declared the area a disaster area on Tuesday Cataño, Dorado, Toa Baja, Vega Alta and Vega BajaHeavy rains caused flooding in early February.

With this announcement, the U.S. government will allow citizens and government agencies to access federal assistance.

According to the White House, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English) will provide assistance for flood damage in those five municipalities from February 4 to 6. It will also help reduce the cost to governments of attending emergency services.

The White House said the aid could include temporary home repairs, low-interest loans and other assistance.

Appropriate documentation will be required from the Government of Puerto Rico for federal assistance to government offices.

The streets of the Juana Matos community in Cadano have been continuously affected by the weekend rains. (Ramon “Donito” Chaos)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Appoints Claude Hyacinthe as Federal Coordinator for Affected Areas

In early March, when he called for federal assistance, Governor Pedro Pierre Luizi Do Alta and San Juan demanded that floods be declared a disaster. In Doa Alta, Mayor Clemente Agosto initially estimated the flood damage at $ 7.4 million.

But the White House pointed out that damage assessments are still being made in other municipalities that could be included in the disaster notice.

The White House said people affected by the floods last February could apply for federal assistance tomorrow, Tuesday. Victims can request help at the email address http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov Or by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY)

Federal housing

For its part, the Federal Department of Housing (HUD) – whose secretary Marcia Fudge is in Puerto Rico – announces President Biden that an automatic 90-day moratorium on the foreclosure of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration begins. (FHA).

HUD provides FHA-financing loans to replace or rebuild homes. People will receive 100% funding on expenses.

People can combine loans to buy a home and refinance to fix it as a single mortgage.