Biden administration prepares to end Trump-era border policy after Title 42 court ruling

US federal judge blocks Title 42 0:59

(CNN) — Suspension of The ruling will end the Trump term limit rule The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Tuesday would allow the government to “prepare for a transition and continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly and humane manner.”

A federal judge suspended Title 42 for five weeks. However, the government announced it would continue to enforce Title 42, the authority that allows authorities to deport migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

“While the moratorium is in effect, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue to process individuals in accordance with the CDC Title 42 Public Health Order and remove single adults and family units encountered at the Southwest border,” the statement said.

“People should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants and put their lives at risk. The border is closed and we will fully enforce our immigration laws at the border,” he continued.

Tuesday’s ban leaves the Biden administration without one of the key tools it has used to deal with the thousands of migrants arriving at the border every day and restore access to asylum for immigrants.

Although the rule was written by the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied heavily on it to manage the surge of immigrants at the border.