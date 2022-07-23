Ben Affleck is in love with Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Violet after their dream wedding

newlyweds Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck They were spotted enjoying their lavish honeymoon in Paris After your dream wedding.

The beautiful couple appeared in high spirits on Saturday as they headed to the capital to have lunch with them Violetdaughter of 16 years The son ofwho looks just like his mother, Jennifer Garner.

The Marry Me actress looked stunningly beautiful in an elegant Parisian look as she wore a floral picnic dress, with a square neckline and a midi cut.

standing in the middle Jennifer s Violetfishing representative good intention He looked elegant in a pair of navy chinos and a navy top, over a plain white shirt.

While Violetwhich Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer GarnerShe was wearing a polka dot summer dress and a black jacket.

Ben wrapped his arms around Violet and Jennifer as the trio was surrounded by an entourage as they left the hotel.

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Honeymoon between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Less than a week after their wedding in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared in Paris. Some media have called it a honeymoon…but also JLo’s birthday is on Sunday, and she’ll be 53 and three of her kids are with them. Ben has daughters Violet and Seraphina and Amy has also made the trip.