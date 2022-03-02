Belinda: Confirmation of incest between the singer and her cousin

Rossio Peregrine, Belinda’s aunt, was responsible for uncovering the truth.

by: Musa writing style March 02, 2022, 12:32 pm

Belinda is once again at the center of a hurricane after her aunt, Rossio Peregrine, gives an exclusive interview to “Gossip No Like”, where joint shocking revelation About the singer’s family, as well as the truth behind His relationship with his cousin.

Two weeks ago, journalists Elisa Berstein and Javier Siriani revealed Belinda He had a romantic and sexual relationship With his first cousin Jorge Peregrine.

“We, Elisa, have the protest to confirm it Belinda slept with her cousin “Brother Jorge Peregrine,” Siriani said.

Rossio Peregrine confirms the relationship

During the controversial interview that Ignacio Peregrine’s sister, Belinda’s father, gave this Wednesday to the entertainment program, he actually confirmed it, Her niece maintained a relationship with Jorge Peregrine.

Yes, I confirm it, I confirm it. Yes, there was a relationship (between Belinda and Jorge Peregrine), we all knew about it,” Rossio commented.

Previously journalists also participated Some clips of the singer Cousin exchange, where was Christian Noda’s ex-fiancéShe told him he “wanted to kiss him”. And he wants to go a little further.