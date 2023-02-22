February 22, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Beijing will offer a $6 monthly bonus to make up for inflation, but there is an outcry in the networks | video

Phyllis Ward February 22, 2023 1 min read

Posted at 14:02 ET (19:02 GMT) Monday, February 20, 2023

play



1:05

Posted at 15:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Fri Feb 17, 2023

China: Banks offer mortgages that can be repaid up to 95 years


1:08

Posted at 11:24 ET (16:24 GMT) Fri Feb 17, 2023

China declares victory over Covid-19


0:50

Posted at 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT) Thursday, February 16, 2023

Do the United States and China depend on trade?


1:35

Posted at 21:25 ET (02:25 GMT) Wednesday, February 15, 2023

This is how Chinese spy balloons are made


4:30

Posted at 15:22 ET (20:22 GMT) Wed, Feb 15, 2023

This is the moment when American pilots shot down a Chinese airship


0:59

Posted at 10:55 ET (15:55 GMT) on Monday, February 13, 2023

Tension between China and the United States over the demolition of unidentified objects


4:46

Posted at 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT) Monday, February 6, 2023

A new Chinese balloon flies over Latin American countries


0:43

Posted at 20:29 ET (01:29 GMT) Sunday, February 5, 2023

The United States shoots down a Chinese hot air balloon


2:39

Posted at 11:42 AM ET (16:42 GMT) Fri Feb 3, 2023

The United States is tracking a balloon allegedly used by China for espionage


1:57

See also  This may be the oldest mummy in Egypt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

News summary of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 20

February 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The “most beautiful public toilets” in Paris have reopened

February 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A radioactive capsule missing in Australia appears on a remote road

February 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Beijing will offer a $6 monthly bonus to make up for inflation, but there is an outcry in the networks | video

February 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

A wonderful discovery about the red lines seen on satellites

February 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while she was walking her dog in Florida

February 22, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Wal-Mart closed in the US: The office in Texas will stop operating

February 22, 2023 Zera Pearson